New York State's vaccine registration website online

That means about 3.2 million more New Yorkers may receive the vaccine, though limited supply has led to slow distribution nationwide and in New York.

The state’s new website incorrectly lists Erie County’s Sexual Health Clinic as a vaccine distribution location, according to the county Department of Health and County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"Please do not call or show up at the clinic," Poloncarz wrote on Twitter. "It has no vaccine nor is expected to get receive any."

The state's incorrect inclusion of that county clinic as a vaccination site has also caused people to call the county's phone line used to make Covid-19 testing appointments, interfering with that scheduling.

"Our department is not making vaccination appointments over the phone," the county health department wrote on Twitter Monday morning. "Please do not call our Covid-19 information line or main office for vaccine scheduling."

Those eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B who would like to be notified about upcoming vaccine distribution sites in Erie County may fill out this online form, according to the county health department.