New York State's vaccine registration website online

New York State's Covid-19 vaccine registration website came online Monday, but newly eligible New Yorkers will likely have to wait to get inoculated for some time.
"Demand is going to be much higher than supply. Do not be surprised if there are no available appointments for weeks or longer at your local pharmacy or other site," Gareth Rhodes, a member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid-19 Response Task Force, said on Twitter Monday.
You can check whether you're eligible to get the vaccine at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions would be able to make an appointment to get the vaccine through the website, state officials said.
A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments will begin taking calls at 4 p.m. Monday, the Erie County Department of Health announced Monday.
The state vaccination hotline number is 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Cuomo announced Friday that individuals age 75 and above, teachers, first responders, as well as public safety and transit workers would become eligible for the vaccine beginning today.
That means about 3.2 million more New Yorkers may receive the vaccine, though limited supply has led to slow distribution nationwide and in New York.
The state’s new website incorrectly lists Erie County’s Sexual Health Clinic as a vaccine distribution location, according to the county Department of Health and County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
"Please do not call or show up at the clinic," Poloncarz wrote on Twitter. "It has no vaccine nor is expected to get receive any."
Support Local Journalism
The state's incorrect inclusion of that county clinic as a vaccination site has also caused people to call the county's phone line used to make Covid-19 testing appointments, interfering with that scheduling.
"Our department is not making vaccination appointments over the phone," the county health department wrote on Twitter Monday morning. "Please do not call our Covid-19 information line or main office for vaccine scheduling."
Those eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B who would like to be notified about upcoming vaccine distribution sites in Erie County may fill out this online form, according to the county health department.
"Please note that those in the 1B category should not expect an appointment until February at the earliest," the county health department says on the form.
Based on the current pace people are receiving the vaccine in New York, Cuomo has estimated it would take until about mid-April for all the eligible health care workers, who were prioritized in the state's Phase 1A, and those in Phase 1B, who became eligible Monday, to receive the vaccine.
There are about 349,000 Western New Yorkers who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Phases 1A and 1B, the state has said. Between 35,000 and 40,000 Western New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. That figure does not include vaccinations in nursing homes.
The state will be expanding the number of available sites that will distribute the vaccine to include doctors offices, pharmacies and other facilities. About 1,200 pharmacies statewide have already committed to participating, with about 500 coming online this week, Cuomo has said.
As of Thursday, 363 local providers signed up to participate as vaccine distribution sites in the five counties of Western New York.
The state Department of Health published online this list of vaccine distribution sites in Western New York: