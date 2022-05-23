New York State announces Covid-19 booster guidelines for 5- to 11-year-olds

The state Department of Health on Monday announced it is implementing Covid-19 vaccine booster guidelines for 5- to 11-year-olds that were adopted last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children in that age range who've received their initial two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccines should get a booster – what would be their third dose – five months after receiving their second dose, the state agency said.

Those children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should receive what would be their fourth dose three months after they received their third dose.

Appointments at state-run, mass-vaccination sites can be made at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Other sites where the free vaccine is available can be found at vaccines.gov, by texting your ZIP code to 438829 or by calling 800-232-0233.

