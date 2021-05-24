 Skip to main content
New York offers free parking at beaches, pools for those vaccinated this week
New York offers free parking at beaches, pools for those vaccinated this week

Covid-19 vaccine for teens (copy)

The state is offering a new incentive to get people vaccinated.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

New York State will offer free state park passes for those getting their first Covid-19 vaccine this week.

Anyone who gets a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first dose of another Covid-19 vaccine anywhere in New York State today through Memorial Day will be eligible for a free, two-day pass to any state park.

The new incentive to encourage vaccinations comes as the vaccination rate across New York "is dropping off dramatically," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

"Now, we're doing fewer than 100,000 per day," Cuomo said during a news conference at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island.

Passes may be picked up at any state park and can be used for parking, beach or pool/splash pad access. The passes will be valid through Sept. 30.

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be held Saturday through Monday at Buffalo Harbor State Park and Saturday and Sunday at Letchworth State Park.

