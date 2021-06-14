New York nearly reaches 70% vaccination rate

New York State's vaccination rate has nearly reached the point when "virtually all" Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted.

The state's vaccination rate has grown to 69.9%, just below the 70% threshold Gov. Andrew Cuomo said would trigger a nearly full reopening.

Cuomo announced the latest vaccination figures Monday during a news conference outside Syracuse.

"We're going to hit 70. It's just a matter of time," the governor said.

Last week, Cuomo said when the state hit an adult vaccination rate of 70%, the state would relax "virtually all restrictions."

The restrictions that would be lifted, in most commercial settings, would include social distancing, cleaning requirements, capacity limits, health screening protocols and contact tracing preparations.

State guidelines would still apply to large-scale event venues, pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings.

