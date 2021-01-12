New York expands Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and up

New York State will offer the Covid-19 vaccine to individuals 65 and older and "immunocompromised" persons, following a change in federal guidelines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

But that doesn't mean the newly eligible will receive the vaccinations anytime soon, as the state continues to receive a limited supply of the vaccine from the federal government, Cuomo said.

"I don't want New Yorkers to think that we are not doing everything we can to make them eligible for the vaccine," Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters, "because I want to keep people in New York as calm as we can keep people in these anxious times."

Even before the new groups were eligible, however, vaccine appointments for those already eligible in New York were probably at least weeks away, state officials have said. Making more people eligible when many of those already eligible have no concrete timetable for receiving a vaccine means the public will have to be patient, Cuomo said.

"We still have a drip, drip, drip from the faucet of federal dosage availability," he said.

New York gets about 300,000 doses of the vaccine every week, according to the governor.