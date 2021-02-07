New York driver's license expiration dates extended through Feb. 26

If you haven't made your way to a local county auto bureau to renew your driver's license since the Covid-19 public health crisis struck, you're still fine.

The state has again extended the expiration dates on all New York driver's licenses that have technically expired since March 1, 2020, the start of the statewide Covid-19 public health crisis. These expired or expiring driver's licenses now remain valid through through Feb. 26, Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns said. This extension applies to all classes of driver's licenses.

The extension does not apply to non-driver identification cards or vehicle registrations, which needed to be renewed by Nov. 3, 2020. Anyone interested in renewing or upgrading their driver's license is still free to do so, but appointments are required.

Kearns said his office is accepting same-day and next-day appointments.

Anyone needing to renew their driver's license or permit may do so by scheduling an in-person appointment online by calling 716-858-8864 or online at www.erie.gov/clerk/autobureau

