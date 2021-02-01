Need a driver's permit? Soon you may be able to take the New York written test at home

ALBANY – “Whhaaatttt doeeesss aaaaa yelllloooww lighhhttt meeannn?”
If the 1979 scene from the classic TV show "Taxi" were being filmed in 2021, Reverend Jim would never have uttered that line to his friends as he attempted to cheat on his written license exam at a New York Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Instead, with New York poised to let more people take their written driver's tests online, he would be on a laptop at his dining room table. Hilarious.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated many technological changes, and another is on its way in the coming weeks: online testing for those seeking a Class D New York’s driver’s permit.
The coming-of-age days for many teenagers of having to traipse to some drab DMV will be over for many New Yorkers, as the state DMV gets set to expand a 3-month-old pilot program to allow license permit applicants to take their mandatory test via online means.
“We’re just trying to get all the kinks out right now,’’ state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder told state lawmakers this week during a hearing on the state budget.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has made clear that providing abundant and user-friendly online transactions is paramount,’’ he added.
With motor vehicle offices around the state getting dinged by New Yorkers for long waits – more than a month in some cases – for some DMV transactions, the Cuomo administration was excited to share some good news last week as lawmakers took testimony from state transportation officials, including Schroeder, about the budget.
“We’re extremely excited about that,’’ Schroeder said of the online permit test plan.
The problem now is that people – from teens who are trying to get their licenses for the first time to those undocumented immigrants eligible for a New York driver’s license – must go in person to take the test at a DMV office in a visit officials say could otherwise be completed in five minutes online.
DMV offices are by appointment only. Further, once inside, permit test-taking rooms are able to accommodate far fewer people because of Covid-19 social distancing rules.
Enter a rush to get more DMV transactions, like permit tests, available over the internet.
The online permit test program was started on a limited basis, in which “select” permit applicants were offered the chance to take a 50-question exam online instead of coming into a DMV office. The most time-consuming part of the in-person visit is the actual test taking.
So how does the DMV ensure people, in the privacy of their home, don’t get a little help on the tests, either from friends or perhaps Google or Bing?
Lisa Koumjian, a DMV spokeswoman, said that there are security measures built into the test to prevent fraud. She did not elaborate.
Further, she said parents or guardians of 16- or 17-year-old test takers must certify that the teens took the test without use of any reference materials and that there is a corresponding certification for adults taking the exam. Also, those passing the tests still must take a five-hour course and pass a road test to get their license. People who pass the written permit test must go in person to a DMV office so the state can verify their identity, age and residence.
The DMV spokeswoman said the online permit test program will allow for far more permit reservations across the state, which have been limited by social distancing rules.
In 2019, 437,778 Class D driver’s permit tests were taken in the state. In 2020, when in-person transactions were not permitted at DMV offices, the number stood at 420,123, she said.
So what does a yellow light mean? Slow down.