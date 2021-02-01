Need a driver's permit? Soon you may be able to take the New York written test at home

“We’re extremely excited about that,’’ Schroeder said of the online permit test plan.

The problem now is that people – from teens who are trying to get their licenses for the first time to those undocumented immigrants eligible for a New York driver’s license – must go in person to take the test at a DMV office in a visit officials say could otherwise be completed in five minutes online.

DMV offices are by appointment only. Further, once inside, permit test-taking rooms are able to accommodate far fewer people because of Covid-19 social distancing rules.

Enter a rush to get more DMV transactions, like permit tests, available over the internet.

The online permit test program was started on a limited basis, in which “select” permit applicants were offered the chance to take a 50-question exam online instead of coming into a DMV office. The most time-consuming part of the in-person visit is the actual test taking.

So how does the DMV ensure people, in the privacy of their home, don’t get a little help on the tests, either from friends or perhaps Google or Bing?

Lisa Koumjian, a DMV spokeswoman, said that there are security measures built into the test to prevent fraud. She did not elaborate.