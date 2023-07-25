Nate Sprague, a forest ranger who typically patrols the vast expanses of land in Cattaraugus County under state conservation management, went on a different kind of mission earlier this month.

The Silver Creek resident and seven colleagues were part of a group that traveled to Quebec to help battle the raging wildfires that have sent thick, hazy smoke across the border into Western New York and much of the Northeast.

For 14 days, Sprague’s team boarded helicopters that took them deep into a section of the province where roughly 40,000 acres of forest had burned over. When the helicopter’s crew found a lingering hot spot, they dropped off Sprague and his fellow firefighters to attack it from the ground.

It was hot, grueling work. But, for Sprague, it was a chance to put his training to use while serving the public.

“We volunteer to do this. So, this is exactly why we take the job,” Sprague said in an interview last week detailing his firefighting experiences. “We love what we do. And it’s a great adrenaline rush. And it just feels good to be able to go and help people.”

Rewarding rescues

Sprague, 34, grew up in Williamsville and lives in Silver Creek.

He’s worked as a Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger for seven years. Sprague, who studied forestry in college, said he took “the long road” to the job.

“Along the way, I learned that I could combine both interests of mine and become a forest ranger – work in the woods – and do law enforcement,” he said on a recent video call from his home office, where a mounted deer head was visible behind him.

Sprague’s late grandfather took the buck about 20 years ago.

“When my grandfather passed, that was just one of the items that I wanted,” he said. “And I’ve never shot a deer as big as that. So, I figured, enjoy his deer.”

Sprague works across the 30,000 acres of land in Cattaraugus County managed by the DEC, including much of the 3,000 acres of shale cliffs and old growth forests owned by the state in Zoar Valley.

Forest rangers check to make sure campers and recreational vehicle users aren’t doing anything illegal, address encroachment on state land by private property owners and respond to hikers in distress.

“We do a lot of search and rescue. So, whether it’s finding lost or injured people, even dementia and Alzheimer’s subjects,” Sprague said, “that’s probably the most heartwarming thing we can do. We know that we’ve saved another life.”

Out of control

Forest rangers are also trained to tackle wildland fires. Sprague has responded to numerous blazes in New York, from the Catskills to the northern Adirondacks, and outside the state.

In 2017, he was sent to the Sonoma Valley, in Northern California, to battle devastating wildfires that burned more than 110,000 acres there.

Last month, the call went out for DEC forest rangers willing to travel to Quebec.

In one of the worst fire seasons in decades, more than 4,300 wildfires have burned 27.4 million acres across Canada as of Friday, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported.

Many of the fires in Quebec were sparked by lightning, with dry, hot conditions leading both to a greater likelihood of lightning strikes and fueling the spread of the fires, according to news coverage.

The out-of-control wildfires generated air quality alerts and warnings for vulnerable populations as they sent thick, hazy smoke streaming into the United States in the late spring and summer.

The most recent alert for Western New York came July 17 and was driven by smoke from fires in western Canada, state officials said.

It is hard to predict air-quality levels more than 72 hours out, the DEC and National Weather Service said, but problems could linger into late summer because the fires won’t be controlled any time soon.

“We’ve smashed the records on smoke from wildfires. We’ve smashed the records, to my knowledge, on the extent of wildfires. We have had really, truly an extraordinary year,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos told reporters last week. “I can’t recall a time within the last several decades where we’ve had to put up this many air quality health advisories due to wildfires.”

Hitting hot spots

Ask Don Paul: Is there a link between smoky skies and climate change? "It is most likely that we are seeing a blend of extreme weather events being multiplied and exacerbated by the human activity-caused warming climate," writes Don Paul.

Sprague was the only ranger from Western New York among the eight DEC wildfire fighters who went to Quebec this month. Their team included 12 others from New England.

The group was stationed about 7½ hours north of Quebec City in a remote, undeveloped area where wildfires had burned more than 40,000 acres.

“The terrain is very steep. And that boreal forest is very thick, with a lot of downed timber,” Sprague said. “It makes it extremely difficult to access anything. So we used helicopters on a daily basis to fly into the sites that needed to be extinguished.”

This Micoua Fire Complex was largely under control, but authorities were worried about hot spots that could reignite, particularly on dry days with low humidity, if not found and put out.

Few people live in and around Micoua, but the fires were a threat to hydropower stations and to the power lines that carry the electricity generated there to other parts of Canada and the United States.

The team would split up into groups of six or seven on different helicopters, Sprague said. Once a crew identified a potential hot spot, the helicopter would find a nearby spot to drop off the firefighting crew and their equipment.

Sprague and his team would trek into the woods to find the hot spot, which could range from 10-by-10 feet in size to up to 50-by-50 feet. Sometimes they could see it smoldering, but other times they would have to rely on touch, something complicated by several feet of “duff” – the moss, pine needles and other materials – covering the forest floor.

“As you get down a couple feet, you’ll find extreme heat that’s just creeping underneath the ground,” he said.

There are numerous ponds and streams in the area, so the rangers often laid down hoses and pumped water from one of these sources to attack the hot spots, a process that could take hours or days, depending on the size. Other times, they would have to use buckets of water dropped from the helicopters.

The air temperature was in the 90s some days.

“When you’re working around what we refer to as the black areas, that have already been burned, temperatures can reach well over 100 with that intensifying heat and sunlight on the black,” Sprague said.

The crew carried water and food – often peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and granola bars – in their packs for their 12-hour firefighting shifts. They slept in tents in an encampment near the fire complex.

The 20-member crew, between them, put out about 70 hot spots during their two-week deployment that ended about a week ago.

Even amid the devastation they witnessed, the charred-over forest showed signs of returning to life.

“Within days after the fire,” Sprague said, “you had green ferns starting to sprout up through the ash.”