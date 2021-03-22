More people are eligible, but vaccine allocation reduced in WNY this week

As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers eligible to join the battle for Covid-19 vaccinations, the state actually sent fewer doses of vaccines to Western New York this week than in either of the past two weeks.
Dr. Nancy Nielsen, who heads a local committee on vaccination planning, said Monday that 27,510 doses have been sent to Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for this week.
Many at the highest risk of getting severely sick or dying of Covid-19 are also the least likely to have the technological access and ability to get themselves a vaccine appointment.
That is a little less than last week and well below the 39,000 doses sent two weeks ago to the five counties that the state designates as Western New York.
"The county health departments got more, and some medical practices got some for the first time, but fewer doses went to pharmacies this week," said Nielsen, senior associate dean of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and former president of the American Medical Association.
Cuomo announced Monday that as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, New Yorkers aged 50 to 59 are eligible to join the battle for vaccination appointments.
Based on 2019 Census Bureau estimates, New York has 2.77 million people in their 50s. Some, based on their jobs or their pre-existing health conditions, already were eligible, but no one knows for sure how many.
But it is clear that the vaccine rush just became more crowded than ever.
Will these children of the 1960s be able to find a place to be vaccinated?
"This isn’t something we can predict," said Kara Kane, spokeswoman for the Erie County Department of Health.
"We continue to receive inquiries about appointment availability at ECDOH sites, and demand continues to be more than available supply," Kane said.
"While the vaccine supply is getting a little better, the supply couldn't keep up with people who are already eligible, so adding more people creates more frustration and unrealistic expectations," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director.
But Nielsen said there is an upside: "It doesn't solve the problem of trying to get an appointment, but with more vaccine coming, more appointments are going to be available."
Cuomo gave no indication of when further reductions in the eligibility age would be implemented.
Kane and Stapleton said that the counties have received no guidance on when that might happen, just as they received no advance word of Cuomo's Monday announcement.
President Biden said March 11 that he wanted all governors to make all adults eligible by May 1. So far, only two states – Alaska and Mississippi – have implemented universal adult vaccination eligibility.
Four others – California, Arizona, Michigan and Wyoming – have made everyone eligible in certain counties. Some states, such as Ohio, have announced universal eligibility on a specific future date.
New York became the 15th state to reduce its eligibility age to 50 or lower, according to a New York Times 50-state chart.
The announcement Monday came less than two weeks after Cuomo reduced the eligibility from 65 to 60.
In the week ending Sunday, Western New York received 29,000 first doses of vaccine and almost 14,500 shots earmarked as second doses.
So far, more than 7.5 million shots have been administered in New York, and almost 2.7 million people are deemed fully vaccinated, meaning they received two shots of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The latter will be hard to come by this week anywhere in New York, Nielsen said.
In the five Western New York counties, 346,683 people have received at least one dose, the state Health Department said Monday. Of those, 177,399 people are deemed fully vaccinated.
“We continue to administer vaccines as quickly and equitably as possible, including through 29 mass vaccination sites and over 160 community-based pop-up vaccine clinics like the Northwest Community Center site in Riverside," the state Health Department said in an email. "To date, over 524,082 shots have been administered in Western New York — the third-most of any region outside New York City — and we look forward to administering more shots as supply increases from the federal government.”
As of Monday, 256,817 people in Erie County, or 27.9% of the county population, had received at least one shot, while 130,072, or 14.1%, were fully vaccinated.
In Niagara County, the figures were 24.3% of people with at least one dose, and 12.3% fully vaccinated.
The Southern Tier one-dose percentages were 25.8% in Chautauqua County, 22.8% in Cattaraugus County and 20.4% in Allegany County. The percentages of full vaccination were 12.2% in Chautauqua, 12.6% in Cattaraugus and 10.7% in Allegany.
Nielsen said an extra effort was being made this week to get more doses to Allegany County.
Statewide, the figures as of Monday were 26.1% with at least one dose and 13.4% with complete vaccinations.
For the five Western New York counties as of Monday, 367,932 people have received at least one shot, with 186,248 fully vaccinated, the state Health Department said.
"We are dropping the age as we're vaccinating more people," Cuomo said in Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, where he made his announcement, surrounded by Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders.
The governor also announced a new Roll Up Your Sleeve campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated, and for places of worship to host vaccine clinics in an effort to combat hesitancy and distrust.
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
Meanwhile, the state's mass vaccination sites show a regional imbalance, with hundreds of appointments available through April 30 in Corning and through May 31 in Rochester and Syracuse.
But there were no appointments available as of Monday afternoon at the state-run sites in Buffalo or Niagara Falls.
Stapleton and Nielsen said they have not heard any explanation for that.
Nielsen said locally operated sites will not schedule that far in advance.
"They learned their lesson on that after being directed to schedule out, and then they didn't get vaccine," Nielsen said. "But the state mass sites are pretty much guaranteed a distribution every week."
But Nielsen said she is encouraged by deliveries to some doctors, who at last will be able to vaccinate of some of their patients.
"That is really good news. We've been asking for that," Nielsen said.