Misconduct probe leads to resignation of judge in Columbia County

A town justice from Columbia County has resigned after an investigation by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

George K. Wittlinger resigned from his job in the Ancram Town Court after allegations were made that he encouraged a “a minor to have sex with his teenage son,” the commission said.

Wittlinger was also accused of offering the minor “gifts and money in exchange for sexual favors, and providing her with alcoholic beverages,” the commission said.

The commission said Wittlingler, a judge since 1999, resigned from his job in December after being informed of the investigation. His resignation took effect on Dec. 31. The town of Ancram is 55 miles south of Albany.

