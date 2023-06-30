MAYVILLE – For two weeks before Christmas in 2020, residents in this picturesque village along the northwestern shores of Chautauqua Lake couldn’t drink water from their home faucets due to the presence of a potentially dangerous chemical in the village’s source wells.

More than two years later, the chemical is gone, thanks to a new uncontaminated well and the addition of a treatment system that filters out such toxins.

But angst and questions linger over just how much perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA, people consumed before learning their water was tainted by the tasteless, odorless and colorless chemical that’s linked to multiple health problems, including cancer.

“At the end of the day, it’s a big concern that somebody could get sick from it and have difficulties in life. And you don’t want that for anybody,” said Mayville Mayor Rick Syper.

Village officials insist that ongoing testing indicates the water is safe to drink, but some village residents told The News that they still haven't resumed drinking it and have been sticking to bottled water.

Clean water advocates said Mayville is a case study for why state and federal governments need to be more aggressive in forcing water suppliers to monitor and treat for a growing number of emerging contaminants.

New York is examining a proposal to add PFNA to its list of regulated chemicals in drinking water, but so far has yet to do so.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2013 began requiring large water systems to test for PFNA and 27 other chemicals deemed as emerging contaminants.

The requirement, however, didn’t apply to water systems serving fewer than 10,000 people until more recently, when it was changed to exempt only systems serving 3,300 people and fewer.

“Because of this loophole, where only the large water utilities tested for those PFAS chemicals, that meant Mayville didn’t have to test, and their contamination probably flew under the radar for longer than it really should have been,” said Rob Hayes, director of clean water at Environmental Advocates NY.

PFNA is part of a class of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that are considered forever chemicals because they resist biodegradation and persist indefinitely in the environment. They can build up over time within the human body and are linked to health problems such as cancer, high cholesterol and thyroid disease.

PFAS are commonly found in household and commercial products such as nonstick pots and pans, paints and stain-proof clothing. They are detectable through chemical testing of water and soil samples and in humans and animals through blood tests.

Under state regulations, small water systems weren't required to monitor for two so-called forever chemicals, PFOS and PFOA, until 2021. While PFNA is very similar to PFOS and PFOA, its monitoring and regulation is not yet required in New York.

It's not clear why Chautauqua County tested for PFNA in Mayville water in 2019 and 2020. Those tests found PFNA in all three Mayville wells. One of the wells had a measurement in 2020 of up to 370 parts per trillion – more than 30 times the recommended limit for similar forever chemicals already regulated by the state.

Through a spokesman, county health officials declined to be interviewed for this story.

“It’s good the state Health Department stepped into the Mayville situation and issued that do not drink the water order, but that was a completely voluntary activity by the DOH and Mayville. There was no requirement for them to do so. They could have just decided to not address the contamination,” said Hayes. “But it’s very possible there are other water utilities across the state contaminated with PFNA, perhaps not at Mayville’s level, but still at concerning levels, that are still having that present in their drinking water.”

State residents shouldn’t have to rely on voluntary action by the health department or water utilities to clean up contamination, he added.

“It goes back to this need for proactive and preventative drinking water protections,” he said. “We want to try and prevent this type of contamination before people get sick, not after because we don’t want to be using people as a kind of test strip to identify where there are problems. At that point people are already suffering the effects and will continue to for potentially decades.”

Mayville residents had long prided themselves on their well water, twice chosen at the state fair as the best tasting in New York. Plaques honoring the designations in 1990 and 1996 are on display in the village hall.

Aided by state grant money, the village spent more than $1 million to get clean water flowing back into the homes and businesses of 1,850 customers after PFNA was detected in its wells.

The water crisis unfolded in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because boiling water doesn’t remove the chemical, pallets of bottled and canned water had to be shipped in, with residents picking it up from a municipal parking lot to take home for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

The drinking ban lasted 14 days. It could have been much longer.

At the time, the village already was in the middle of a $6 million upgrade to its water system, which included a new well located far from the contaminated wells.

Well No. 4 wasn’t scheduled to go online until the summer of 2021, but because it already had been sited and drilled, village employees and private contractors scrambled to get it operating much sooner, using a jury-rigged above-ground water line to move 120,000 gallons a day to a water tower and on to consumers.

Without the new well, the village likely would have been in “a world of a disaster” for many months, instead of just a couple weeks, said Syper.

“I would guess that we would probably be right now coming out of a state of emergency, because we would have had to have found Well No. 4, we would have had to have found an engineering firm. You know, all this stuff, and we would probably still be finding bottled water or tanking it in,” he said. “At the end of the day, Well No. 4 was a lifeline.”

An emergency state grant allowed the village to install a granular activated carbon treatment system later in 2021 to filter water from one of the contaminated wells. The village now is looking to site and drill another new well to ensure a healthy supply of clean water into the future.

Syper said he’s concerned about the ongoing costs of using activated carbon for treatment. Each carbon unit in the system is $20,000 to $25,000 for replacement and disposal, he said.

“There’s still a burden to our community,” said Syper.

Health impacts

But the bigger worry is how long village residents were drinking contaminated water before it was discovered, and what impact that could have on their health down the road.

Syper said he was not aware of any efforts by the county or state to monitor potential health impacts on village residents.

In its 2020 communications with residents, county health officials stressed that there was "limited information" on the health effects of PFNA in humans.

Studies of lab animals exposed to high levels of PFNA show "adverse effects on the liver, immune system and thyroid, as well as delays in growth and development," county health officials said in the 2020 notice. "Scientists have not conducted animal studies to determine if PFNA causes cancer. There is currently limited information about PFNA human health effects based on the levels of exposure possible in the village of Mayville."

County officials have said little about the well contamination since then.

After high levels of PFOA were found in the Village of Hoosick Falls drinking water, the state health department in 2017 surveyed residents for incidences of cancer between 1995 and 2014 and concluded that there were “no statistically significant elevations of cancer” for any of the cancer typed associated with PFOA exposure.

But Bennington College researchers subsequently found more incidences of cancer than the state study, as well as 135 cases of thyroid disease, which the state health officials did not inquire about.

How was Mayville's water contaminated?

The suspected source of the PFNA contamination in the Mayville wells is aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, a fire suppressant often used in extinguishing fuel fires.

Firefighters from across Chautauqua County trained with AFFF from 2014 to 2018 at the Chautauqua County emergency services complex on Academy Street in the village, according to county health board records.

AFFF was identified years ago as a source of PFAS contamination, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation began taking steps in 2016 to monitor and regulate its usage and storage more closely.

Syper said the emergency services complex is just a few hundred yards from what was at the time the village’s highest producing well on Patterson Street.

After PFNA was detected in Mayville water, DEC investigators installed monitoring wells in the area and collected water samples that showed concentrations of PFNA up to 110,000 parts per trillion. They also found PFNA levels of up to 680 parts per billion in surface soil samples from a former football field where much of the firefighter training was conducted.

A subsurface drainage system for the football field may have helped channel contaminated water toward the municipal wells. A couple dozen private wells in the area tested by the DEC did not show high levels of any PFAS, including PFNA. The DEC is examining a potential remediation of the site.

The village in 2021 sued 3M Company and two dozen other defendants connected with the manufacture and distribution of PFAS used in firefighting foams and other products, seeking “compensatory damages for the harm done to its property and the costs associated with investigating, remediating and monitoring the groundwater wells contaminated with PFAS due to the use of AFFF.”

The lawsuit initially was filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court, but it was ultimately folded into a multidistrict class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in South Carolina that involves more than 4,500 claims against 3M and other corporate PFAS producers.

The case was scheduled to go to trial June 5 until Judge Richard M. Gergel granted a three-week postponement for negotiations.

Bloomberg News recently reported that 3M has reached a $10 billion tentative deal to settle only those claims brought by municipal providers of drinking water.

The village also sued Chautauqua County last September for $2.5 million, accusing it of negligence in allowing the use of the aqueous film forming foam in the fire training exercises. It dropped that case in May.

Syper said he believes the county could have done more to help the village through the water crisis, but it “wasn’t wise for us to spend thousands of dollars fighting something that we could use this money to help fix our problem.”

Coming Monday: How to reduce your exposure to PFAS in drinking water.