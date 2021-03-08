Mass Covid-19 vaccination site to open in Niagara Falls

A mass vaccination center in Niagara Falls will be opening in several weeks.

The Conference and Event Center, 101 Old Falls St., is one of 10 new state-run sites announced Monday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The sites are in the development stage and are expected to launch in the coming weeks. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days, according to the governor's office.

Once appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by using New York's Am I Eligible website or by calling the state's Covid-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829.)

New York has 13 other state-run mass vaccination sites, six joint state-FEMA community-based sites and more than 120 pop-up sites in public housing developments, churches and community centers.

