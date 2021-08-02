Local leaders consider mask mandates as Cuomo pushes for private vaccination policies

The push for more people to resume wearing face masks continued Monday, as the University at Buffalo imposed an indoor mask mandate for everyone on campus and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged private businesses, schools and hospitals to require vaccinations.
Erie County already has a mask mandate for county employees, but has so far not imposed one on the private sector.
Niagara County announced Monday that it will not demand masks in the private sector, but County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said the Legislature will consider a mask mandate for county buildings Tuesday.
Effective Tuesday, UB will require masks indoors for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
The university expects about 30,000 students in the coming academic year. So far, about 26,000 students have registered, and 21,513 have completed vaccination, spokesman John Della Contrada said. Another 1,125 are awaiting their second dose of one of the two-dose vaccines.
"Hundreds of students per day have been submitting proof of vaccination," he said.
UB is not requiring vaccination, but is strongly urging it.
The university is not requiring masks in dorm rooms, while eating in on-campus dining areas, in personal offices or in non-public-facing personal workstations.
"Vaccinated UB students and employees will not be required to wear face coverings outdoors on UB campuses, but unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face coverings in all outdoor settings," UB's announcement said. That includes fans at football games.
"I don't believe a mask policy will be enough. I think we will need a vaccination policy," Cuomo said during an appearance in New York City. "For high-risk public-facing roles, there should be a vaccine policy."
Worried about Covid-19 caseload numbers driven up by the now-common and highly contagious Delta variant, Cuomo said nursing home workers, teachers and all public-facing health care workers should be forced to receive the vaccine.
"One person could infect dozens in the course of a day," he said. "If you want to teach my kids, I think you should be vaccinated. If you want to take care of my mother in a nursing home, you should be vaccinated."
Cuomo said local governments should follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says areas with "substantial" Covid-19 spread, defined as more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents, should require masks.
As of Monday, Erie County was at 63 cases per 100,000 residents, and Niagara County was at 58.
While Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz ordered masks worn by all county employees last week, Wydysh said Niagara County is thinking about a similar move, although she said the county will not issue a mask order for every resident.
"We will certainly be reviewing our options based on the advice of our Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton, in particular as it relates to county buildings and the county workforce," Wydysh said in a prepared statement.
"But above all else, we implore people who have been hesitant to please get the Covid-19 vaccination. The fact is the vaccine is your best chance to avoid getting Covid-19, and if you still contract it, you are unlikely to end up with severe symptoms and hospitalized," she said.
While Niagara County had only three residents hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Monday morning, Erie County had 39. Two weeks ago, that number was 14, Poloncarz tweeted.
"Right now, this is all up to local governments," Cuomo said. "If they don't act, then we will be where we were last year, where it becomes a statewide emergency and the state will have to act."
Cuomo said school districts, particularly those in higher-risk areas, should order teachers to get the vaccine or be tested.
"School opens in one month," he said. "If you don't set policy today, you're going to have chaos when school opens. Because it will be impossible for a teacher to get the two shots done."
Cuomo said all hospitals should do the same for their patient-facing workers, and he called on private businesses to bar unvaccinated customers, as some arts and sports venues already have.