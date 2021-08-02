Local leaders consider mask mandates as Cuomo pushes for private vaccination policies

"We will certainly be reviewing our options based on the advice of our Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton, in particular as it relates to county buildings and the county workforce," Wydysh said in a prepared statement.

"But above all else, we implore people who have been hesitant to please get the Covid-19 vaccination. The fact is the vaccine is your best chance to avoid getting Covid-19, and if you still contract it, you are unlikely to end up with severe symptoms and hospitalized," she said.

While Niagara County had only three residents hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Monday morning, Erie County had 39. Two weeks ago, that number was 14, Poloncarz tweeted.

"Right now, this is all up to local governments," Cuomo said. "If they don't act, then we will be where we were last year, where it becomes a statewide emergency and the state will have to act."

Cuomo said school districts, particularly those in higher-risk areas, should order teachers to get the vaccine or be tested.

"School opens in one month," he said. "If you don't set policy today, you're going to have chaos when school opens. Because it will be impossible for a teacher to get the two shots done."