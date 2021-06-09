Lawsuit over couple’s Covid-19 deaths challenges nursing homes' immunity

Fuller said her mother “obviously” selected the Villages because her husband was there.

“My dad was in the dementia wing and I tried get mom over there and they wouldn’t move her,” the daughter said. “Eventually they did move my dad over to mom’s room for the last six months.”

Fuller said that when her parents initially entered the nursing home they received good care, but that “it deteriorated very quickly.”

She said she repeatedly complained to the state Health Department and started providing care to her parents to fill the void.

“The complaints brought no improvements. I would go every other day and take care of them, but during the pandemic I was not allowed in,” she said. “You couldn’t get ahold of the nursing on the phone at night. I volunteered to answer the phones but was rejected.”

Her only way of seeing her parents, she said, was through video calls and window visits. In the final days of her parents' lives as Covid-19 took a toll, Fuller said she was allowed inside to visit.

The Villages of Orleans had a legal obligation to safely care for the couple, according to Don Chiari, a partner in Brown Chiari.