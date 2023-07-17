The hazy, "unhealthy" air produced by Canadian wildfires that hung over Western New York on Monday morning should leave the region by Tuesday afternoon.

A state air quality health advisory remained in effect through midnight Monday. The alert from the state Department of Environmental Conservation warns of "unhealthy" levels of fine particulate matter lingering in the air in the region and throughout upstate New York.

The federal Air Quality Index used by the state warned readings in the region on Monday could reach between 151 and 200, on a scale where 0 to 50 is considered "good" air quality. New York issues advisories when readings in a region are expected to surpass 100.

Western New York showed a level of 155 as of 9:45 a.m. in the most recent reading.

This smoke-induced haze will remain in the area through the night, but air quality will begin to improve the next morning and the surface-level smoke that most directly affects the public should leave by Tuesday afternoon, said Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The rest of the week looks clear, he said.

"Luckily, this time it looks like a one- or two-day event," Mitchell said late Monday morning.

The DEC warns that exposure to these fine particulates can cause short-term health problems such as irritation to the eyes, nose and throat; coughing; sneezing; a runny nose; and difficulty breathing.

People with heart or breathing problems, children and the elderly are most sensitive to experiencing issues, according to the agency, and should avoid prolonged exposure or strenuous outdoor activities.

The state also urged the public to take steps to conserve energy and reduce pollution at times when a health advisory is in effect.

In response to the alert, Buffalo Public Schools announced they are restricting outdoor activities for the district's Extended Learning Opportunity Program.

Today's alert is set to expire at 11:59 p.m., but wildfires continue to rage in Quebec. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said 4,000 fires have burned through an estimated 23.7 million acres in the province this year.

The state sent eight DEC forest rangers to Quebec to help battle the fires. The rangers spent 14 days as part of a 20-person wildland firefighting crew assigned to the Micoua Fire Complex, which burned approximately 40,600 acres, the governor's office reported.

"New Yorkers understand all too well the hazardous impact smoke from the Canadian wildfires have on daily life," Hochul said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have brave individuals willing to step up to help those in need and I thank our courageous firefighters whose efforts are critical in containing these wildfires."

For more information, visit the DEC website at on.ny.gov/nyaqi or call the air quality hotline at 800-535-1345.