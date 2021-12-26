Latest Covid-19 report shows growing impact of Omicron in NY

The growing impact of the Omicron variant was seen in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s latest update on the state’s fight against Covid-19 on Sunday.

The report said 36,454 state residents tested positive for the virus Saturday, with a positivity rate of 14.17%.

Seven-day averages of positive test percentages continued to climb in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. Long Island’s rate was the highest at 14.79%. Western New York, with 9.69%, was up from 8.88% two days earlier.

According to the report, there were 60 deaths statewide, with five in Erie County, two each in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and one each in Genesee and Niagara counties.

The latest surge in cases prompted Hochul to sign an executive order Sunday that will let local governments suspend a rule requiring low-income seniors and the disabled to appear in person to renew their property tax exemptions.

“With this order,” Hochul said, “I am allowing local governments to take common sense action to protect seniors from Covid-19, provide tax relief to those who need it most and prevent vulnerable New Yorkers from losing their homes this winter.”

