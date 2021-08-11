Kathy Hochul's husband will stay at Delaware North despite potential conflict of interest

The husband of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will remain in his job as an executive with Delaware North, the Buffalo-based concessions and gambling giant, even after she becomes governor, despite the possible conflict of interest between the two roles.

William J. Hochul Jr., a longtime federal prosecutor, was hired by Delaware North in 2016 and serves as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. He manages all legal affairs for the privately held firm, including regulatory and legal compliance requirements for its global footprint.

Delaware North has numerous operations in New York that involve state or state authority oversight. These include the food and retail business at Niagara Falls State Park; concessions at two upstate airports; and management of operations at Hamburg Gaming and a second casino in the Finger Lakes.

The company also has an interest in the ongoing negotiations around public financing for a new Buffalo Bills stadium because it has the concessions, dining and retail contract for the existing Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. And its chairman, Jeremy M. Jacobs, is a gubernatorial appointee to the University at Buffalo Council who was most recently reappointed chair of the council by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2017.