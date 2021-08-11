Kathy Hochul's husband will stay at Delaware North despite potential conflict of interest

The husband of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will remain in his job as an executive with Delaware North, the Buffalo-based concessions and gambling giant, even after she becomes governor, despite the possible conflict of interest between the two roles.
William J. Hochul Jr., a longtime federal prosecutor, was hired by Delaware North in 2016 and serves as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. He manages all legal affairs for the privately held firm, including regulatory and legal compliance requirements for its global footprint.
Delaware North has numerous operations in New York that involve state or state authority oversight. These include the food and retail business at Niagara Falls State Park; concessions at two upstate airports; and management of operations at Hamburg Gaming and a second casino in the Finger Lakes.
The company also has an interest in the ongoing negotiations around public financing for a new Buffalo Bills stadium because it has the concessions, dining and retail contract for the existing Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. And its chairman, Jeremy M. Jacobs, is a gubernatorial appointee to the University at Buffalo Council who was most recently reappointed chair of the council by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2017.
Delaware North said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that Hochul has not played any role in company matters that involve state oversight and Delaware North is putting in place further protocols to rule out ethical entanglements.
"With her succession as governor of New York state, Delaware North is implementing additional restrictions on Mr. Hochul’s interaction with the company’s business activities in New York state in order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest that could be claimed to exist by virtue of the governor’s private interests deriving from Mr. Hochul’s employment by Delaware North," the company said. "Effective immediately, Mr. Hochul will be precluded from involvement in matters relating to business conducted by Delaware North in New York state in which a New York state government official, department or agency is, or potentially could be, engaged."
This work will be handled by other lawyers at the company, Delaware North said.
Support Local Journalism
The financial disclosure form filed by Kathy Hochul in 2020 notes her husband's position with Delaware North and states his company is regulated by, licensed by or has significant business interests before several state agencies, including the state Gaming Commission, the state Liquor Authority and the state Office of Court Administration.
William Hochul earned between $450,000 and $550,000 from Delaware North in 2020, according to the disclosure form.
A spokesperson for Kathy Hochul did not respond in detail to a list of questions from The Buffalo News but offered a general statement.
“There was a recusal process already in place for her as lieutenant governor. It is being evaluated now in her new role as governor. It will be completed before she takes office," the spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.
The Daily Beast late Tuesday published an article highlighting a "massive" conflict of interest for the Hochuls. At least one expert said the conflicts are such that it's not enough for the governor-to-be to recuse herself from decisions involving Delaware North's business operations.
"Ideally, from the perspective of good governance, he steps down or takes some sort of leave of absence," said Robert Galbraith, senior research analyst at the Public Accountability Initiative, who studies how corporate power influences politics.
William Hochul also served on the board of directors of Kaleida Health, the nonprofit that operates the region's largest hospital network, for the past two years. He tendered his resignation from the board on Tuesday shortly after Cuomo announced he would resign as governor, Board Chair Frank Curci said in a statement.