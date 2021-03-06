Kathy Hochul builds backing statewide – but would it be enough?

"You know, I'm proud to call her my friend," Berwanger said. "Obviously, I'm a Republican and she's a Democrat but I'm one of those kinds of people who likes to reach out to the people who can do the job."

Findlayter, the Brooklyn minister, tells a similar tale. He met Hochul during her first race for lieutenant governor, when she had dinner with a group of New York clergy.

"She was so personable," Findlayter said. "All of the clergy left that meeting saying: 'Let's do everything we can to help her.' "

Hochul has kept in touch ever since, Findlayter said. Not only did Hochul help arrange that job fair; she also appeared on Findlayter's Thursday night Facebook Live show.

"For me, the big thing is that she comes back to the community, not only to say thank you, but to really work with community leaders," Findlayter said.

Hochul has also built a deep reservoir of support with women's rights advocates by traveling to dozens of college campuses in support of the state's "Enough Is Enough" legislation combating sexual assault.

"It seems clear to me that she's prioritized this," said Stephanie Nilva, executive director of Day One, a New York nonprofit that combats youth dating abuse and domestic violence.