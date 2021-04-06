Judge wants answers from New York State on social distancing in schools

Local school superintendents have said they have been waiting for New York State to come out with updated recommendations, and Williamsville's Acting Superintendent John McKenna said in a community update that the district is poised to pivot once it gets them.

While the judge was sympathetic to the parents' petitions, he had stern words for both school districts in two separate hearings.

"It was high on platitudes but short on specifics," Colaiacovo said of McKenna's message. "Why hasn't the plan to pivot been released?"

He ordered Williamsville and Orchard Park school districts to present plans for five days of instruction to him by April 13, and said New York State must approve or reject the plans by April 20.

Colaiacovo said various businesses, stores and courts have adapted to carrying on during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he chided school districts for not doing the same.

"I can't imaging that anybody would look at this situation and say that this is a viable option going forward to improve the education of children," Colaiacovo said. "This cannot continue in perpetuity."