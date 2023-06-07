A federal court ruling has suspended emergency orders from two county executives barring the transportation and housing of New York City asylum-seekers in hotels and other lodging outside the Big Apple.

District Court Judge Nelson S. Roman stated that the emergency orders issued in Rockland and Orange counties were fundamentally discriminatory and violated the federal civil and constitutional rights of migrants and asylum-seekers.

While that order currently applies only to those two downstate counties, it presents immediate implications for many other counties that issued similar emergency orders.

Erie County is a notable exception.

What will incoming asylum-seekers cost Erie County? Here is what we know Based on some fact-finding by The Buffalo News, including communication with state and county officials and advocates, here are the best answers we have right now on the who is bearing what costs, why this is happening and what we still don't know.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams first announced the city's plans in early May to bus asylum-seekers from the southern border to other counties in the state to alleviate the pressure on the city's homeless shelter system. Since then, many other downstate and upstate counties have issued states of emergency in an attempt to restrict or bar the city from sending migrants there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has steadfastly refused to issue a state of emergency, stating that attempting to bar migrants from coming into the county is both "morally repugnant" and illegal. He pointed to the Tuesday order by Roman as evidence that his refusal to issue an emergency order was the correct decision.

"The court confirmed what I already knew was the case: the emergency orders were illegal under federal equal protection and civil rights laws," he said in a statement to The Buffalo News. "Our laws are very clear, and no one, including a government, can discriminate against another when it comes to public accommodations, no matter the reason given."

An Erie County spokesman also stated that while there are ongoing conversations with New York City representatives about what would transpire if migrants are bused into the region from New York City, there are currently no plans to send any asylum-seekers to Erie County.

Roman issued a lengthy, 51-page decision rejecting a number of State Supreme Court preliminary injunctions supporting other county executives' emergency orders.

Effort to bar asylum-seekers from Erie County rebuffed in Legislature Erie County is rapidly becoming a focal point for the raging debate about what should be done with asylum-seekers from the southern border of the United States.

In granting the preliminary injunction sought by asylum-seekers, the judge indicated that they stand a high likelihood of success in their case in federal court.

"As discussed above, Plaintiffs have established a likelihood of success on several of its claims, including an Equal Protection violation and right to interstate travel violation," Roman wrote in his decision. "Because 'the public interest lies with enforcing the Constitution,' the balance ultimately tips in Plaintiff's favor."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.