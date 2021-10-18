Jay Jacobs' mention of Klan figure in India Walton statement draws fire

State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs came under fire from several corners of New York politics Monday after injecting Ku Klux Klan figure David Duke into hypothetical circumstances surrounding the contest for mayor of Buffalo.

Some New York lawmakers called for the chairman's resignation or that Gov. Kathy Hochul fire him after Jacobs was asked in Albany why he has not endorsed Walton as the party nominee. He said he did not view such backing as required, and raised the hypothetical case of Duke, former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, moving to New York and winning a primary for mayor of Rochester.

“I have to endorse David Duke? I don’t think so,” Jacobs said in an interview with Spectrum News. “Now of course, India Walton is not in the same category, but it just leads you to that question – is it a must? It’s not a must.”

The most prominent condemnation stemmed from Sen. Charles E. Schumer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“The statement was totally unacceptable and the analogy used was outrageous and beyond absurd,” he said.

+3 2021 Election: Role of police a clear dividing line in race for Buffalo mayor The contrasting philosophies of Mayor Byron Brown and challenger India Walton on policing mirror a nationwide dialogue about the American criminal justice system.