In 'Today' interview, Kathy Hochul vows to run for reelection, confront Covid-19

As she did Wednesday in an interview with The Buffalo News, Hochul indicated in her "Today" show interview with Savannah Guthrie that she believes masks will be necessary in schools this fall to protect students, faculty and staff.

"I believe that there will end up being mask mandates," she said. "I just don't have the authority at this moment."

Hochul said she planned to meet Thursday morning with state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to discuss the current data on the Delta variant's spread. She also said she plans to reach out to school districts to gauge their thoughts and concerns about the issue – which, Hochul said, "hasn't happened in the past."

She indicated, though, that the public better get used to the idea of mask mandates in schools.

"I believe that this is going to have to be the way we go to make it a safe environment for everyone to feel we can get back to school," Hochul said. "And that is my number one priority. Children have to be back in school. We cannot have this continuation of this hybrid or work-from-home situation anymore if we can avoid it."

Proposed school mask mandates have led to vehement protests at school board meetings nationwide, so they could become a difficult political issue in New York, too, once Hochul becomes governor.