In pregame testing, 1.9% of Bills fans tested positive

This week's coronavirus testing of Bills fans ahead of today's playoff game resulted in a positive test rate of 1.9%, state officials said Saturday morning.

There were 137 positive cases among 7,165 tests administered in drive-thru testing at Bills Stadium, Gareth Rhodes, a member of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Covid-19 Response Task Force, said during the governor's phone briefing Saturday morning.

The 1.9% rate is far lower than current regional or state rates. Through Thursday's testing, the seven-day average for Erie County was 7.2%, the Western New York region's was 8.6% and the statewide rate was 7.9%.

"So far all the reports are that it has gone extraordinarily smooth," Rhodes said of the testing, "and people are excited for the game."

Rhodes said there were "30 lanes of drive-thru testing to get this done at rapid pace."

Gov. Cuomo opened the 11:30 a.m. call by saying he wanted to get through it quickly in order to be ready for the Bills' 1 p.m. game, and he closed the briefing by saying "bet on the Bills."

The governor said there were a state one-day record of 258,000 coronavirus tests conducted Friday, resulting in a 6.5% positivity rate, down from 7.7% for Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month