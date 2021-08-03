Howard Zemsky told aide Cuomo had 'a crush on her' and offered to help her

Zemsky had been one of the governor’s go-to people on economic matters in Western New York and in 2015 Cuomo named him to head Empire State Development and serve as its chairman. The developer eventually departed from both roles and now holds the title of “chairman emeritus” at the agency.

The attorney general’s report indicates Zemsky gave a lengthy deposition to investigators that largely backed up Boylan’s description of Cuomo’s treatment of her.

She joined Empire State Development in 2015 as vice president for business development and later became Zemsky’s chief of staff. At an event at Madison Square Garden in January 2016, the governor spent more time with Boylan than she would have expected, she told investigators, and in greeting her clasped her hand in both of his hands, making her feel “weird” and “creepy.” On other occasions he touched her in an inappropriate manner and kissed her, the report said.

On a return flight from Western New York in 2017, Cuomo asked Boylan if she wanted to play strip poker, she told the investigators, explaining that she then made light of the comment.