How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York

State officials want health care workers to use hospitals. First responders and other essential workers should use county health departments, officials recommended, while the general public was urged to make appointments through pharmacies.

Appointments through the Erie County Department of Health have already been filled through the end of January. County residents may complete an online appointment request form to be notified when appointments are available through the county government.

The county is not making vaccine appointments over the phone, so officials ask you not to call.

The county government is not the only vaccine provider in the county. Pharmacies and other sites are offering vaccine appointments. Just because someone is an Erie County resident doesn't mean they have to go through the county to get their vaccine.

There are no apparent prohibitions for those wishing to make an appointment at a pharmacy to simply call the location directly.