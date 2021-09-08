Hodgson Russ partner named to new state marijuana regulatory panel

ALBANY – A new board to oversee and regulate the state’s future marijuana cultivation, distribution and sales program continues to come together with the selection by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Wednesday of a Buffalo lawyer to the panel's membership.

In a bow to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat, Heastie named Adam W. Perry, a partner at the Buffalo firm Hodgson Russ LLP as the Assembly’s appointee to the state Cannabis Control Board that will hold vast sway over the agricultural hemp, medical marijuana and recreational marijuana program.

The board’s chair, former Brooklyn Assemblywoman Tremaine Wright, was nominated last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul and quickly confirmed by the Senate in a special session. Hochul also tapped the new agency’s executive director, Christopher Alexander, a former head of the Drug Policy Alliance, who the Senate also confirmed last week.

“I am proud that Adam Perry, a dedicated member of the Buffalo community, is the Assembly’s appointee to the Cannabis Control Board,” Peoples-Stokes said of Heastie’s appointment, which is automatic and does not need Senate confirmation.