Hochul promises early appointment of new lieutenant governor

Kathy Hochul, the New York lieutenant governor about to succeed Andrew M. Cuomo as governor, said today she will act as soon as within two weeks to name her successor as the state's second in command.

"It will be somebody who is no stranger to me, but also someone that will carry on the vision of my administration, which is to continue the strongly progressive policies," she said in Albany.

In her first Capitol news conference since Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign on Aug. 24 following a host of sexual harassment allegations, Hochul seemed momentarily torn in answering a question regarding the geographic base of the next lieutenant governor.

"I love upstate. I love downstate. I love the whole state. I am cognizant for the need for diversity and an inclusive ticket and I'm going to name someone that I believe the state will be familiar with and will be very proud of," she said.

"But the process is in its early stages," she added.