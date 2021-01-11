Here's who is eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under New York's Phase 1B

New York State on Monday broadened the array of people eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations under its Phase 1B.

New York State's vaccine registration website online "Demand is going to be much higher than supply. Do not be surprised if there are no available appointments for weeks or longer at your local pharmacy or other site," Gareth Rhodes, aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said on Twitter Monday.

Phase 1B now includes public-facing grocery store workers, school staff aside from teachers, in-person college instructors, child care workers and individuals living and working in homeless shelters, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Those already announced as being part of Phase 1B were teachers, police, firefighters, public safety and public transit workers and those 75 and older.

Limited vaccine supplies across the state means even though individuals may be eligible to receive the vaccine, it may be weeks or longer until vaccine doses are available.

Here's the state's full list of who's eligible:

First responders/support staff of first responder agencies

• State and local fire services, including firefighters and investigators, both professional and volunteer

• Sheriff’s offices

• City, town and village police departments

• Transit police or other public authority police departments