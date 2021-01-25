Genesee, Orleans county 'disappointed' at lack of vaccine supply

The Genesee and Orleans County health departments on Monday notified residents that the vaccine supply it had been expecting from the state would not be arriving.

The counties said 2,500 doses it had been expecting would not arrive, and that appointments would not be able to be scheduled.

"We were hoping to receive 2,500 doses of the vaccine between Genesee and Orleans Counties but were made aware that is not going to occur because of the statewide shortage," Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, said in a release.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state officials have said the federal government has been to blame for the state's shortage as the the amount of vaccines the state is receiving has decreased.

Genesee and Orleans counties said its total of 300 doses this week will be used for Priority Group 1B essential workers, per the state’s directive.

The counties encouraged those over 65, who are also part of Priority Group 1B, to continue to seek vaccine from their providers, pharmacies and the state website.