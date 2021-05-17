For the fully vaccinated, a mask milestone arrives. For everyone else, wariness awaits.

But he had not yet decided how the restaurant would respond if a server uncovered an unvaccinated person not wearing a mask.

Other businesses have indicated that they are less eager to bestow that kind of trust in their customers – or take on the job of policing who can and cannot go maskless. The Toronto Blue Jays will still require all ticket-holders to wear masks to at least the first eight games of the season, even in vaccinated seating sections, a spokeswoman for the team said. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will also likely continue to require masks and limit capacity through the end of its season, said Patrick O'Herron, the BPO's vice president of marketing and communications.

On Monday, the managers of Iron Buffalo, a retail store and take-out coffee bar in Amherst, tweeted that the governor’s announcement put them “in the difficult position of either posting a bouncer at the door to check proof of vaccination before entry, or continuing to require masks.” The store opted for the latter, co-operator Dan Vander Kooy said.

"While it's generally safe for vaccinated people to be around each other unmasked, the risk is still present for folks who are unvaccinated,” he added. “We would generally prefer not to have to police that.”