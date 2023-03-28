A federal court in New York City issued a ruling Tuesday that opens the door for cannabis retailing in Western New York and most other areas of New York State where it had been restricted.

Judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit modified a district court injunction in November that stopped the state from issuing licenses for retail cannabis dispensaries so that now it only applies to the Finger Lakes region.

The ruling will allow the state Office of Cannabis Management to award licenses in Western New York and three other regions – Central New York, Mid-Hudson and Brooklyn.

"This is a BIG win for NYS Cannabis," Tahlil McGough, deputy director of legislative affairs for the Office of Cannabis Management, wrote in a post on his LinkedIn page.

"The Office has already completed the back-office work of reviewing and scoring all applications for these newly-freed regions ... so we should not lose any time in getting everything rolling," McGough added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The state Cannabis Control Board has licensed 66 retail locations so far. More are expected at the board's next meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a statement Tuesday evening, said she was "pleased" that the court limited the injunction, adding, "For the first time, New Yorkers in nearly every region of the state will have access to safer, high-quality, adult-use cannabis products. I am committed to ensuring New York continues to lead the nation in our safe and equitable approach to the cannabis market."

The Office of Cannabis Management announced recently that it will double the number of licenses it will award in its Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Program. In Western New York, where 11 licenses already have been granted, the number would increase to 22.

So far, the state has only allowed people who have been convicted of a cannabis-related crime, or those close to them, to apply for retail licenses. Applicants also needed to have a significant presence in the state and show that they have successfully run a business.

Earlier this month, however, in a bid to open up applications to everyone, a coalition of big cannabis companies filed a lawsuit challenging the restrictions in State Supreme Court in Albany. The lawsuit claims that the limitations are beyond the legal authority of the Office of Cannabis Management.

The coalition includes large, out-of-state cannabis chains such as Acreage Holdings, PharmaCann, Green Thumb Industries and Curaleaf; as well as California and Brooklyn-based applicants and a medical cannabis practitioner in Westchester.