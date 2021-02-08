Expect 'a crush' of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions

"We'll leave it to the local health department to determine what exact validation they want, but they have to validate," Cuomo said. "And the state will audit the local validation system."

Anyone who lies about their health condition to get a vaccine will have committed fraud and should be held accountable, he said.

Officials said local health departments, which run the bulk of the vaccine administration for those with comorbidities, would be determining and announcing the sites and times and process for making those appointments.

Cuomo and DeRosa acknowledged the problem of having more people eligible for vaccines, while the vaccine supply remains essentially the same.

"Expect the portals to be open, expect the appointments to fill up very quickly," Cuomo said of the state website, "and this will be a problem until the supply is increased."

New Yorkers "need to understand the facts about why this is happening. It's not because there's a portal problem, or a software problem; it's because you have 10 million people chasing 300,000 vaccines, every week, and that's not going to change," he added.

Cuomo said the Biden administration has increased vaccine supply by about 10%, "but we need more."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month