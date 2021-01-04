Erie County remains orange; state helps nursing homes, threatens hospitals over vaccine delays

And Erie County has been given no information on which nursing homes locally have received and administered the vaccine, and which ones haven't.

In his briefing Monday, Cuomo said that 288 of 611 nursing homes have completed the first round of vaccine distribution to residents. But national chains that have contracted with the federal government to provide the vaccines to nursing home residents and staff aren't moving fast enough, he said.

"The federal program has not worked as quickly as we would have liked," Cuomo said. "We're going to step in and make it work."

Nursing homes that can administer the vaccine themselves will be allowed to do that, the governor said.

The state goal is to have all remaining nursing home residents vaccinated with their first doses within the next two weeks.

Poloncarz, however, expressed frustration that he has received no information from either the federal or state governments about the progress of nursing home vaccine distribution locally.