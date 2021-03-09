Does Cuomo's latest expansion of vaccine eligibility make things better – or worse?

“There’s efforts all around to have every teacher offered their shot by the end of this month, which I applaud our local and state governments for wishing to do, but until the supply catches up with that, there’s not going to be much headway," said Daniel Weiss, president of Niagara Falls Teachers Local 801.

Weiss estimated that 65% to 70% of Falls teachers have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Rumore said other staff members at schools need to be vaccinated to make the buildings safer. And they're not the only ones who need a needle in their arm, stat.

"Many have difficulty accessing mass vaccination sites and pharmacies. As we move along, we need to get to the nooks and crannies of unvaccinated patients. Physician offices and home care agencies are probably key to get to the last mile," Madejski said.

Those still left out are still fuming. For example, New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher issued a statement saying it is "frustrating" that farm workers are still not eligible.

"The CDC recommends that food and agricultural workers be eligible for their own safety and that of our food system," Fisher said. "It is time do what is right and prioritize the essential workers who help ensure New Yorkers have food on their tables."

