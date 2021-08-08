Cuomo's top adviser resigns as resignation or impeachment looms

• The Assembly Judiciary Committee will meet Monday morning, in what should be a mix of public and private sessions, just days before it has given Cuomo until Friday evening to produce any further evidence to support his defense before the panel moves to recommend the impeachment of the third-term Democratic governor. If Cuomo does not resign, he could be impeached as early as later this month or early September by the Assembly, which would automatically remove him from office before an impeachment trial is held in the Senate this fall. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, would take over for Cuomo.

• Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths kept rising again over the weekend, as the state government’s response was disrupted by the swirl around Cuomo’s political and legal future. Against the complaints by local health officials around the state, Cuomo singlehandedly seized control of the state’s Covid pandemic response last year – and later cut a $5.1 million book deal to tell his story about the crisis – and the infrastructure of the government is now grappling with how to cope with a worsening public health situation while its chief executive is facing his own political demise.