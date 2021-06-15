Cuomo: With 70% vaccinated, New York State reopens, gets 'back to living'

"That's not to say 70% is the end," Cuomo said. "We want to do more. But it is a testament to the people of New York."

In his 41-minute speech, Cuomo listed the state's accomplishments during the pandemic, paid tribute to former Gov. Mario Cuomo on his late father's birthday, and drew comparisons to New York's recovery from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"On 9/11, we got knocked on our rear end, and there are a lot of similarities," the governor said. "Remember those who said New York would never come back ... you know we came back, and we are standing in a monument to coming back better than ever before.

"The recovery was not automatic, it was not spontaneous – we had to restore confidence and restore faith and restore security. ... You knock us down, we get back up. We get back stronger and taller than ever before, because that's who we are. ... We rise as New Yorkers."

On June 7, the state had 68.6% of adults with one dose of the vaccine. Near the end of the June 7 news conference, Cuomo asked his staff to take a guess on which day the state would hit 70%. His staff's guesses ranged from a week to a month. Cuomo guessed eight days.

On Monday, the governor set the stage for today's announcement by announcing that the number had reached 69.9% during a news conference in Syracuse.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.