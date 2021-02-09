Cuomo: White House supply to states will increase by additional 5%

When it comes to the high-demand, low-supply coronavirus vaccine situation, every little bit helps.

The federal supply of coronavirus vaccines will increase an additional 5% over the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a Tuesday afternoon conference call with reporters.

"The 5% increase doesn't sound like much, but that's on top of the first announcement, which was a 16% increase, then the second announcement of 5%, and so this is a third announcement of 5%. So for the past three weeks, it has been relatively significant.

"Again, not proportionate to the need, but that has been helpful."

The state has done 2.5 million vaccinations, which Cuomo said translated to about 10% of New Yorkers.

Another 10 million New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine are vying for a supply of 300,000 doses per week.

"The whole question is supply," Cuomo said. "When will the supply increase?"

Cuomo said while the three-week 5% federal increase was good news, the overall supply won't increase significantly if and when a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been submitted for emergency authorization, is available.