Cuomo to hospitals with low staff vaccination rates: Use – or lose – your doses

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has repeatedly chastised hospitals with low staff vaccination rates, said Friday that the facilities have one more week to administer their allocation of the coronavirus vaccine before those doses are transferred to people with comorbidities.
Vaccinations for those under 65 with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus would begin Feb. 15, Cuomo said during a video briefing from Albany.
Hospital workers have been part of the first group eligible for vaccines since they became available in December, but some hospitals as of early this week had vaccinated less than half of their employees.
Until Friday's announcement, people under 65 with comorbidities were not eligible to receive the vaccine.
"Then, what we're going to do is reallocate the doses that were set aside for the hospital workers," Cuomo said, "and give that allocation to local health departments to deal with people with comorbidities."
Those who have one of a long list of diseases, regardless of their age, will be eligible to make appointments for vaccine shots, starting Feb. 15.
The use-it-or-lose-it statement from the governor applies to doses previously allocated to hospitals. The governor has in recent days shamed hospitals across the state that have lagged in their rate of staff vaccinations.
Cuomo typically shares a slide showing the 25 hospitals with the highest rate of staff vaccinations and the 25 hospitals with the lowest such rate.
No hospitals from the five-county Western New York region made Tuesday's top-25 list, which was led by three medical centers with a 100% vaccination rate.
Three area hospitals made the bottom-25 list, though, including John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda, both ranking in the bottom 12.
The state’s data showed Children’s Hospital with a staff vaccination rate of 46.3%, and DeGraff with a rate of 48.8% as of Tuesday.
On Friday, DeGraff remained on the lowest-performing list, with about 52% of its staff vaccinated, according to state data, while Children’s was no longer on the list after having been there for the past week.
Kaleida Health, which operates the two facilities, said its own data shows a higher vaccination rate for Children’s Hospital, at 62.2% as of Friday. Its rate for DeGraff, at 52.4%, aligns with the state’s rate.
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated since Monday. But limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
Kaleida Health spokesman Michael Hughes said the state’s numbers for Children’s Hospital don’t take into account, for example, the 282 Children’s employees who had to drive to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for a vaccine dose because a batch of vaccine doses was sent there by mistake during the first week of the vaccine rollout.
Kaleida Health also said its vaccination rate is lower because the number includes physicians and others who see patients at system hospitals, but who aren’t direct Kaleida employees, such as medical residents.
“They have more opportunities than Kaleida to receive the vaccine,” said Donald Boyd, Kaleida Health’s president and chief operating officer.
The system, until recently, was not able to track whether they had done so, but it now is working to pin down this information and will update its data when it gets confirmation of a vaccination. It will also use this information to recalibrate how many vaccine doses it requires for its staff, Boyd said.
All told, Kaleida Health has given out 9,600 first vaccine doses and 6,900 second doses. The system has used up its most recent allocation and has a wait list of 150 employees seeking the vaccine, Boyd said.
A portion of the employees who have not received a vaccine yet are either rejecting the shot or are saying they are uncertain about it, Boyd said.
Anyone who wants a standard Covid-19 test can get one from the county or the state. It's easy, free and results come relatively fast.
A systemwide survey last fall found 40% of employees weren’t ready to take the vaccine, he said. But, so far, 64% of Kaleida Health employees have received the vaccine, so the system has convinced some reluctant workers to get the shot, Boyd pointed out.
“I think that’s a credit to the education, the outreach, all the creative things we’ve tried to do to encourage people to be vaccinated,” Boyd said.
Also in Western New York, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center came in at 25th on Tuesday’s list of lowest-performing hospitals with a vaccination rate of 59.1%.
The medical center has vaccinated 678 of its employees and not yet vaccinated 473 employees, Alexander C. Collichio, the vice president of human resources, said Friday, putting the rate at 58.9%.
Collichio said Niagara Falls Memorial is hearing “a lot of hesitancy,” but not as many flat-out rejections of the vaccine.
“There are a lot of individuals who are on the fence,” Collichio said.
The hospital has worked to dispel “myths” about the vaccine and its long-term effects, he said.
He said hospital officials have worked to educate workers on the value of getting vaccinated, arguing it benefits them, their families, co-workers and patients. The hospital’s mantra is: “Get the shot, save a life.”
“It’s available now for you,” Collichio said the hospital has made clear, but if employees wait too long to agree to be vaccinated, there may not be a dose waiting for them.
A ruling Friday lifts a 10 p.m. state-imposed curfew for more than 90 bars and restaurants in Erie County.
This echoes the warning issued by the governor Friday. Collichio also said Niagara Falls Memorial isn’t letting vaccine doses go to waste. If it has extra doses that are close to expiring, it will redistribute them to those who are eligible within the community.
Cuomo said Friday that 75% of the state's hospital workers have been vaccinated, which is the same percentage he announced Tuesday.