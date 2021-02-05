Cuomo to hospitals with low staff vaccination rates: Use – or lose – your doses

“They have more opportunities than Kaleida to receive the vaccine,” said Donald Boyd, Kaleida Health’s president and chief operating officer.

The system, until recently, was not able to track whether they had done so, but it now is working to pin down this information and will update its data when it gets confirmation of a vaccination. It will also use this information to recalibrate how many vaccine doses it requires for its staff, Boyd said.

All told, Kaleida Health has given out 9,600 first vaccine doses and 6,900 second doses. The system has used up its most recent allocation and has a wait list of 150 employees seeking the vaccine, Boyd said.

A portion of the employees who have not received a vaccine yet are either rejecting the shot or are saying they are uncertain about it, Boyd said.

A systemwide survey last fall found 40% of employees weren’t ready to take the vaccine, he said. But, so far, 64% of Kaleida Health employees have received the vaccine, so the system has convinced some reluctant workers to get the shot, Boyd pointed out.

“I think that’s a credit to the education, the outreach, all the creative things we’ve tried to do to encourage people to be vaccinated,” Boyd said.