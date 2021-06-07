Cuomo: State will relax 'virtually all' Covid-19 restrictions when vaccination rate hits 70%

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that once New York State's vaccination rate hits 70%, the state will fully reopen.

The state's vaccination rate is currently 68.6%.

"When we hit 70%, I feel good telling the people of this state, we will relax virtually all restrictions," Cuomo said Monday in a briefing from New York City.

"When we hit 70%, we will be back to life as normal – or as normal as life can be post-Covid."

Restrictions that would be lifted include social distancing, capacity limits, cleaning requirements, health screening protocols, as well as contact tracing preparations.

Cuomo said the state will follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks.

The governor did update the state's mask policy for schools, saying that masks will not be required outdoors. There had been confusion over wearing masks in schools over the weekend; masks are sill required indoors in schools.

In an effort to increase the vaccination rate, Cuomo said the state is focusing on the lowest-performing ZIP codes.

Cuomo said the state's bottom 10% ZIP codes are below a 36.3% vaccination rate. The state will focus on the 176 lowest ZIP codes, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month