Cuomo: State will relax 'virtually all' Covid-19 restrictions when vaccination rate hits 70%

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that once New York State's vaccination rate hits 70%, the state will fully reopen.
The state's vaccination rate is currently 68.6%.
"When we hit 70%, I feel good telling the people of this state, we will relax virtually all restrictions," Cuomo said Monday in a briefing from New York City.
"When we hit 70%, we will be back to life as normal – or as normal as life can be post-Covid."
Restrictions that would be lifted include social distancing, capacity limits, cleaning requirements, health screening protocols, as well as contact tracing preparations.
Cuomo said the state will follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks.
The governor did update the state's mask policy for schools, saying that masks will not be required outdoors. There had been confusion over wearing masks in schools over the weekend; masks are sill required indoors in schools.
In an effort to increase the vaccination rate, Cuomo said the state is focusing on the lowest-performing ZIP codes.
Cuomo said the state's bottom 10% ZIP codes are below a 36.3% vaccination rate. The state will focus on the 176 lowest ZIP codes, he said.
Among the bottom 25 ZIP codes with a minimum population of 3,000, one ZIP was in Erie County (Buffalo's 14211 at 33.4%) and three were in Cattaraugus County (Franklinville's 14737 at 31.0%, Gowanda's 14070 at 31.2% and Delevan's 14042 at 33.8%). Eleven of the bottom 25 ZIP codes are in New York City.
"Target those areas," said Cuomo, who likened this localized approach to previous Covid-19 focus on hospitalization rates in an effort to gain "more accountability."
"To county and local health departments, I say, focus your resources there," the governor said. "That is where we have the greatest chance for advancement."
Cuomo said local entities have the resources, citing data that existing vaccination centers are not being used.
The governor also urged school districts to vaccinate students ages 12-17.
"Get them vaccinated now," he said. "You have them right now in the building. It will make reopening the schools much easier and much safer. If they don't have a nurse or the local health departments can't do it, the state will do it."
The governor credited vaccination increases to continued decreases in rates of Covid-19.
Cuomo said the state's Covid-19 positivity rate is 0.51%, its lowest ever. The governor said all of the state's 10 regions were below 1% for the first time since Aug. 19.
Western New York's rate is 0.66%. The highest regional rate is the 0.98% of the neighboring Finger Lakes region, which includes Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties as well as the city of Rochester.