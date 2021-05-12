Cuomo: Sahlen Field seating will be split for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans

When the first pitch is delivered June 1, Sahlen Field will allocate half of its seats for vaccinated fans, with the other half set aside for unvaccinated individuals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday at the downtown ballpark.
Unvaccinated sections also will require fans to adhere to social distancing requirements, Cuomo said, meaning fewer tickets will be available in this section. Everyone still must wear a mask.
Unvaccinated children will be allowed to attend a game and sit in the section for vaccinated fans if they attend with a vaccinated parent.
Covid-19 vaccines also will be offered at games at the ballpark, and those who get a shot will receive a free ticket to a Buffalo Bisons game next season.
The seating plan will allow about 2,000 more fans to attend games than had been originally planned, according to Cuomo's office, which did not provide a precise attendance number.
The Toronto Blue Jays early Wednesday afternoon put out a statement saying the new rules would allow the fans to fill the stadium to 35% of its overall capacity, or somewhere in the range of 5,500 to 6,000 tickets per game, depending on the use of suites and patio areas.
The Blue Jays will begin playing home games in Buffalo on June 1, while the Bisons play their season in New Jersey.
Tickets for the first set of Blue Jays games in Buffalo go on sale next week.
Last week, Cuomo announced capacity rules for professional baseball games across the state, as well as at other large-scale outdoor event venues.
There's also a new incentive to get a Covid-19 vaccine: a week's worth of free rides on the Metro system.
Starting Friday, five Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority transit stations will host vaccine clinics where the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered, Cuomo said.
The program will run Friday and Saturday and again Monday through Feb. 19.
The hubs where people can walk up for a vaccine dose without an appointment are the University and Utica Metro Rail stations and the Buffalo Metropolitan Transportation Center, all in Buffalo; the Portage Road Transportation Center in Niagara Falls; and AppleTree Mall/Business Park in Cheektowaga.
Those who get the shot will also receive a free seven-day Metro pass worth about $25.
"What could be easier and simpler than that," Cuomo said during the announcement at Sahlen Field.
A similar program started today on the New York City subway system, the governor said.
The governor also said the state's goal is to have all state pools and beaches open at 100% capacity by July 4.
He also said the state is considering guidance for allowable crowd size at the Erie County Fair. He said a decision will be made in a week.