Cuomo: Sahlen Field seating will be split for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans

When the first pitch is delivered June 1, Sahlen Field will allocate half of its seats for vaccinated fans, with the other half set aside for unvaccinated individuals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday at the downtown ballpark.

Unvaccinated sections also will require fans to adhere to social distancing requirements, Cuomo said, meaning fewer tickets will be available in this section. Everyone still must wear a mask.

Unvaccinated children will be allowed to attend a game and sit in the section for vaccinated fans if they attend with a vaccinated parent.

Covid-19 vaccines also will be offered at games at the ballpark, and those who get a shot will receive a free ticket to a Buffalo Bisons game next season.

The seating plan will allow about 2,000 more fans to attend games than had been originally planned, according to Cuomo's office, which did not provide a precise attendance number.

The Toronto Blue Jays early Wednesday afternoon put out a statement saying the new rules would allow the fans to fill the stadium to 35% of its overall capacity, or somewhere in the range of 5,500 to 6,000 tickets per game, depending on the use of suites and patio areas.