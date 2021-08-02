Cuomo pushes for vaccination policies for businesses, schools, hospitals

Citing the rise in the spread of the Covid Delta variant among the unvaccinated, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday pushed for private businesses, schools and hospitals to establish vaccination policies.
"I don't believe a mask policy will be enough. I think we will need a vaccination policy," the governor said Monday morning during a briefing in New York City. "For high-risk public-facing roles, there should be a vaccine policy."
Cuomo said if the Covid numbers continue to go up, nursing home workers, teachers and all public-facing health care workers should be forced to receive the vaccine, which has proved highly effective in stopping the spread and easing symptoms.
"Because these are the places of intersection ... where one person could infect dozens in the course of a day," Cuomo said. "If you want to teach my kids, I think you should be vaccinated. If you want to take care of my mother in a nursing home, you should be vaccinated."
Cuomo said local governments should follow the federal government's recent action to require employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly for Covid-19. He also said they should follow guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He said the state does not have the legal authority to impose CDC guidance without an act of the state Legislature, as was the case during the outset of the pandemic when New York entered a state of emergency.
"Right now this is all up to local governments. If they don't act, then we will be where we were last year, where it becomes a statewide emergency and the state will have to act."
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday urged vaccinated New Yorkers to wear masks indoors but did not issue a mandate.
Cuomo said data shows that nearly all new Covid cases are the Delta variant. He said the worst fear of experts is that such a large number of unvaccinated people get sick that the Delta variant mutates to a vaccine-resistant virus, which would "get us back to where we started."
Support Local Journalism
"We have seen the Covid movie," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers saw the movie. You know how this turns out. ... Don't wait for what you know is going to happen.
"We beat the damn thing by being smart the first time. Be smart again."
Cuomo urged various entities to embrace vaccination policies:
• Schools: Cuomo said school districts, particularly those in higher-risk areas, should have policies in which teachers should have the vaccine or be tested.
"School opens in one month," Cuomo said. "If you don't set policy today, you're going to have chaos when school opens. Because it will be impossible for a teacher to get the two shots done."
• Private businesses: Citing arts and sports events which have required vaccines for admission, he urged all private businesses to do the same.
"I am asking them and advising them to go to vaccine-only admission," Cuomo said. "I believe it is in your business interests to run a vaccine-only admission."
• Hospitals: Following the state's mandate of vaccinations for patient-facing workers at state-owned hospitals, the governor opined that all public hospitals should follow the state's lead, not just for those entities but also "so private hospitals understand that that is the direction we will go if the numbers go up."
Asked about what New Yorkers should do, Cuomo said that he will be wearing a mask in localities which require it.
"My opinion as a New Yorker: I'm going to wear a mask," he said. "I'm vaccinated, I don't think Delta will put me in the hospital – those are the numbers.
"I wore a mask for a year, it's not the biggest deal in the world. If the locality says wear a mask, I'm going to wear a mask. ... I could get the Delta variant and I could spread the Delta variant. Better safe than sorry: I'm going to wear a mask."