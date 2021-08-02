Cuomo pushes for vaccination policies for businesses, schools, hospitals

Citing the rise in the spread of the Covid Delta variant among the unvaccinated, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday pushed for private businesses, schools and hospitals to establish vaccination policies.

"I don't believe a mask policy will be enough. I think we will need a vaccination policy," the governor said Monday morning during a briefing in New York City. "For high-risk public-facing roles, there should be a vaccine policy."

Cuomo said if the Covid numbers continue to go up, nursing home workers, teachers and all public-facing health care workers should be forced to receive the vaccine, which has proved highly effective in stopping the spread and easing symptoms.

"Because these are the places of intersection ... where one person could infect dozens in the course of a day," Cuomo said. "If you want to teach my kids, I think you should be vaccinated. If you want to take care of my mother in a nursing home, you should be vaccinated."

Cuomo said local governments should follow the federal government's recent action to require employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly for Covid-19. He also said they should follow guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.