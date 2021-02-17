Cuomo: Outdoor amusement parks, summer camps can reopen

There's some encouraging news for those looking to get out of the house for some fun:

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said indoor family entertainment centers and outdoor amusement parks will be allowed to open with capacity limits.

The indoor centers and "places of amusement" will be allowed to reopen March 26, at 25% of capacity, with face masks, social distancing and temperature checks required, along with frequent cleaning and disinfection.

Centers that can't comply with that cannot reopen, Cuomo said Wednesday.

Outdoor amusement parks may reopen April 9 at 33% of capacity.

"With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-Covid recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place," Cuomo said.

All facilities must submit reopening plans with health protocols to the local health department.

Other requirements include:

• Contact information must be collected from each party for contact-tracing, if needed.