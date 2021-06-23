Cuomo on Byron Brown's lack of campaign, low turnout: 'That doesn't work'

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday provided his analysis of Mayor Byron W. Brown's apparent primary loss to India B. Walton.

In short: Little campaigning, plus low turnout, equaled the stunning loss for the longtime incumbent.

"His campaign strategy, as I understand it, was to avoid engaging in a campaign," Cuomo said during a Wednesday morning briefing in New York City. "And you had a very low turnout. We know that combination. We've seen that before. That doesn't work."

"You end up with a very low turnout, and the only people who vote are the people who are organized. ... We've seen that movie before."

Cuomo was asked his thoughts on the primary results in New York City and Buffalo following a briefing on Covid-19 matters.

The governor prefaced his comments by saying of Brown: "Who I know very well and I have nothing but good things to say about."

Brown appeared several times with Cuomo in recent months.

At the briefing, Cuomo announced signing of bills for increasing staffing levels at New York hospitals. Several labor unions, which called for the measures, were in attendance.