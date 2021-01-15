Cuomo: New York getting fewer vaccine doses from feds – not more

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I am not a big fan of the current administration," Cuomo said. "Shocker."

"I believe what they did was politically motivated," referring to expanding the population eligible to get the vaccine.

"So on their way out the door they can say they made it available to everyone, and we increased supply ... except they didn't," he said.

Overall, the state has injected into arms 74% of the vaccine it received for first doses, the governor said. In Western New York, 82% of the allocated first dosages were injected in arms.

The governor said New York's hospitals have not vaccinated enough of their workers, and are in danger of having staff shortages due to illnesses.

The region's hospitals have vaccinated, as of Thursday, from 40% (DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda) to 83% (Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst) of their health care workers, he said.

"If you're not vaccinating the nurses and the doctors, they will get sick ... they will be superspreaders," Cuomo said.

Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.