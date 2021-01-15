Cuomo: New York getting fewer vaccine doses from feds – not more

New York was expecting to get more doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the federal government this week after officials promised to release doses it was holding in reserve.
Instead, it got about 50,000 fewer doses from President Trump's administration, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
New York received 250,000 shots of vaccine this week, the governor said, but has 7.1 million people eligible under the expanded federal guidelines that include anyone 65 years old or older.
"Our constraint is the federal supply," Cuomo said. "They increased the eligibility, they did not increase the supply."
On Friday morning, the Washington Post reported the federal government no longer had a reserve of Covid-19 vaccine when officials announced earlier this week additional vaccine doses from the reserve would be released to states.
On Tuesday, the same day Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made the announcement which led many to believe there would be an increase in vaccine supply released across the country, state officials said they would follow federal guidance and expand what groups of the population were eligible to receive the vaccine.
"I am not a big fan of the current administration," Cuomo said. "Shocker."
"I believe what they did was politically motivated," referring to expanding the population eligible to get the vaccine.
"So on their way out the door they can say they made it available to everyone, and we increased supply ... except they didn't," he said.
Overall, the state has injected into arms 74% of the vaccine it received for first doses, the governor said. In Western New York, 82% of the allocated first dosages were injected in arms.
The governor said New York's hospitals have not vaccinated enough of their workers, and are in danger of having staff shortages due to illnesses.
The region's hospitals have vaccinated, as of Thursday, from 40% (DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda) to 83% (Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst) of their health care workers, he said.
"If you're not vaccinating the nurses and the doctors, they will get sick ... they will be superspreaders," Cuomo said.