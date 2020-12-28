Cuomo: More vaccine on the way as WNY posts improving Covid-19 numbers

Cuomo pointed to the difference in how soon experts say the country will reach herd immunity through the vaccine. Some say June, others September and now others are saying the end of the year, Cuomo said.

Getting the vaccine administered is going to take many months.

"If you wait to hit critical mass for the vaccine, you are talking about closing the economy for six, nine, 12 months going forward. If it goes to 12 months, that means a longer period than since this began. That is not possible. It's not possible economically, psychologically, it's just not possible. So how do you start to reopen businesses safely? How do you use our testing capacity to reopen businesses safely? And that's what we're working on."

So far, about 140,000 people in the state have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The state expects to receive about 259,000 more vaccine doses this week, Cuomo said.

Some new groups of workers will be eligible to receive the vaccine this week, Cuomo announced. Those consist of urgent care center employees, individuals administering the vaccine, including Health Department staff, as well as residents of residents of congregate housing facilities run by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.