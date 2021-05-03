Cuomo: 'Major reopening' of New York to begin May 19

New York State will lift most capacity restrictions for businesses and public places on May 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Restaurants, offices, retail stores, gyms, hair salons, amusements and family entertainment locations will see an easing of pandemic-related capacity limits, the governor said during a news conference.

In addition, outdoor curfews at restaurants will be lifted May 17, and indoor curfews will be lifted May 31.

The state will keep a 6-foot social distancing requirement, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and capacity limits must incorporate that rule, the governor said.

"This is a major reopening of economic and social activity," Cuomo said.

The 6-foot limit may be lifted for events where all individuals who attend provide proof of a full vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test, he said.

Restaurants may have tables closer than six feet if they have installed partitions or barriers, according to state officials.

The governor said the move is based on improving Covid-19 numbers and more state residents getting vaccinated.