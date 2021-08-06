Cuomo legal team hits back on 'one-sided' AG report

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Glavin said lawyers for the governor, working with limited access to report materials, already have found numerous errors and provably false claims that cast fundamental doubt on the investigation’s accuracy and integrity.

"There has been no open-minded fact-finding in this case. This investigation was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined outcome," said Glavin, who was joined on the call by Fishman and attorney Mitra Hormozi.

In one example, Glavin said, evidence doesn’t support the claim of a woman, identified in the report as "executive assistant No. 1," who said Cuomo groped her breast in the executive mansion last November.

The woman told investigators she left the residence shortly after the incident. But Glavin said emails and other records show the woman spent several hours in the mansion that day, regularly interacting with other staff. Glavin pointed to phone records not included in the report that showed Cuomo was occupied for most of that time with pandemic-related calls.

“The report’s wrong,” Glavin said.

Glavin also took aim at Lindsey Boylan, a former executive branch staffer whose tweets claiming Cuomo had harassed her were the first public accounts of misconduct by the governor.