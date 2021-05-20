Cuomo in WNY: Get a vaccine, get chance to win $5 million

This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Get vaccinated next week in New York State, and you have a chance to win $5 million.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo unveiled a new state incentive program for vaccines during a briefing Thursday morning from Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
The "Vax and Scratch" program will provide those getting vaccines at state-run sites with a scratch-off "mega-multiplier" New York State lottery ticket.
First prize is $5 million.
"If you get a vaccinated and you get a lottery ticket for the mega multiplier New York State lottery," Cuomo said.
There are a total of 13 cash prizes in the lottery, with 13th prize being $20. Cuomo said the tickets have a 1 in 9 chance of winning.
"The value of the ticket is $20," Cuomo said. "If you had to buy the ticket, it's $20. in other words, get a vaccine and you get a free lottery ticket."
The program will run from Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, and will be available only at the state's mass vaccination sites, which include the University at Buffalo's South Campus and the Rochester Dome Arena.
Cuomo also announced a state program in which $250 million in awards are being made available to upstate airports.
"You have to think big," the governor urged. "You have to think transformatively."
Cuomo said airports should try to rethink their purposes in the way of entertainment centers and tourism centers before stressing that airports need to increase their capacity for public health screening in the wake of Covid-19.
"Covid came in through the airports," the governor said. "Remember how Covid got here," he said, before listing other viruses. "They don't start in the United States, they come through our airports."
Cuomo said that applications for the awards are due Sept. 15.
Of Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Cuomo lauded its ongoing $27 million refurbishing, saying, "what is happening at this airport is extraordinary, and it is going to make a big difference."
On Monday, the governor announced that New York State would follow the CDC's recent guidance that vaccinated people can go without masks in most outdoor and indoor settings.