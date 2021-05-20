Cuomo in WNY: Get a vaccine, get chance to win $5 million

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Get vaccinated next week in New York State, and you have a chance to win $5 million.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo unveiled a new state incentive program for vaccines during a briefing Thursday morning from Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

The "Vax and Scratch" program will provide those getting vaccines at state-run sites with a scratch-off "mega-multiplier" New York State lottery ticket.

First prize is $5 million.

"If you get a vaccinated and you get a lottery ticket for the mega multiplier New York State lottery," Cuomo said.

There are a total of 13 cash prizes in the lottery, with 13th prize being $20. Cuomo said the tickets have a 1 in 9 chance of winning.

"The value of the ticket is $20," Cuomo said. "If you had to buy the ticket, it's $20. in other words, get a vaccine and you get a free lottery ticket."

The program will run from Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, and will be available only at the state's mass vaccination sites, which include the University at Buffalo's South Campus and the Rochester Dome Arena.