Cuomo in WNY: Get a vaccine, get a $5 million scratch-off lottery ticket

"We still have to get people vaccinated."

There are a total of 13 cash prizes in the lottery, with 13th prize being $20. Cuomo said the tickets have a 1 in 9 chance of winning.

"The value of the ticket is $20," Cuomo said. "If you had to buy the ticket, it's $20. in other words, get a vaccine and you get a free lottery ticket."

The program will run from Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, and will be available only at the state's mass vaccination sites, which include the University at Buffalo's South Campus and the Rochester Dome Arena.

The governor also announced Thursday that the state will run pop-up vaccination sites at airports next week, including at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The seven sites are first come, first served and will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They will run from May 24-28. Other sites are in Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, White Plains and New York City (both LaGuardia and JFK).

The airport program is modeled after a similar program that yielded successful dosage results at MTA subway and train stations in and around New York City.