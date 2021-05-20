Cuomo in WNY: Get a vaccine, get a $5 million scratch-off lottery ticket

Get vaccinated next week in New York State, and you have a chance to win $5 million.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo unveiled a new state incentive program for vaccines during a briefing Thursday morning from Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
The "Vax and Scratch" program will provide those getting vaccines at state-run sites with a scratch-off "mega-multiplier" New York State lottery ticket.
First prize is $5 million.
"If you get a vaccinated and you get a lottery ticket for the mega multiplier New York State lottery," Cuomo said.
The incentive program is designed to combat falling vaccination rates, Cuomo said.
The governor said that 62.6% of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is a continuation of slight increases this week.
However, Cuomo said "there is troubling news, the number of vaccinations are slowing, and they're slowing dramatically."
Cuomo cited statistics showing a 43% decline in vaccinations in recent weeks, from a 14-day average of more than 216,000 daily shots in arms on April 12 to approximately 123,800 on May 19.
"If people say, 'Covid is over, I didn't get the vaccine, I don't need to,' that's not true," Cuomo said. "The regulations are relaxed for people who have been vaccinated.
"We still have to get people vaccinated."
There are a total of 13 cash prizes in the lottery, with 13th prize being $20. Cuomo said the tickets have a 1 in 9 chance of winning.
"The value of the ticket is $20," Cuomo said. "If you had to buy the ticket, it's $20. in other words, get a vaccine and you get a free lottery ticket."
The program will run from Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, and will be available only at the state's mass vaccination sites, which include the University at Buffalo's South Campus and the Rochester Dome Arena.
The governor also announced Thursday that the state will run pop-up vaccination sites at airports next week, including at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
The seven sites are first come, first served and will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They will run from May 24-28. Other sites are in Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, White Plains and New York City (both LaGuardia and JFK).
The airport program is modeled after a similar program that yielded successful dosage results at MTA subway and train stations in and around New York City.
Cuomo noted that the state's Covid-19 rates continue to decline. The single-day statewide positive test rate for Wednesday was 0.85%, the lowest the daily figure has been since last Sept. 11. The seven-day average positive rate for the state was 1.02%, the lowest since Sept. 26.
The rate for the Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, is 1.66%. That is third-highest among the state's 10 regions, behind the Finger Lakes (including Rochester and Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties) at 2.52% and the North Country at 1.75%.
Statewide hospital numbers were down, there were 18 statewide Covid-19 deaths Wednesday.
"That is a true reminder that this is not over," Cuomo said, "but we're making progress."
Cuomo also announced a state program in which $250 million in awards are being made available to upstate airports.
"You have to think big," the governor urged. "You have to think transformatively."