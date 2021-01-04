Cuomo: Hospitals must vaccinate workers faster, state to help at nursing homes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday called on hospitals to more quickly administer Covid-19 vaccinations to their own workers, while saying the state will "step in" to help administer doses of the vaccine to nursing home residents and staff.
To further boost vaccine distribution, the state will be setting up drive-thru sites to deliver the vaccine to the public, Cuomo said.
Some hospitals in the state have administered 99% of the vaccine doses they've received, while some have only distributed as few as 15% of their doses, Cuomo said.
"I don't want a vaccine in a freezer," Cuomo said. "I want it in somebody's arm."
Erie County Medical Center has administered 62% of the vaccine dosages it has received, according to a slide shown during Cuomo's presentation in Albany.
The state Department of Health has sent a letter to hospitals saying facilities that haven't used up their vaccine inventory this week can be fined up to $100,000, Cuomo said. Going forward, hospitals must use all the vaccine they receive within a week of receipt, he said.
"This is a management issue of the hospitals," he said. "They have to move the vaccine and they have to move the vaccine faster."
Cuomo said the state also will help with the federal effort to distribute the vaccine in nursing homes, which has involved contracting with national pharmacy chains.
Of the state's 611 licensed nursing home facilities enrolled in the federal program, 288 - or about 47% -- have completed distribution of the first dose, the governor said.
The governor said the state's goal for this week is to get the first dose of the vaccine distributed at 234 more nursing homes by the end of the week.
At that point, the state expects the first dose of the vaccination will have been administered at 85% of the facilities across the state. The remaining 15% of facilities would receive the first dose "over the next two weeks."
"The federal program has not worked as quickly as we would have liked," Cuomo said. "We're going to step in and make it work."
The nursing home facilities that can administer the vaccine themselves will be allowed to do that, the governor said.
To date, about 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered across New York, Cuomo said.
The list of vaccine-eligible health care workers in New York also grew Monday: all doctors, nurses and health care staff who come into contact with the public may now receive the vaccine, the governor said.
In terms of the measures of the virus' spread, small gatherings around the holidays have accelerated the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, as predicted, Cuomo said.
From Dec. 27 through Saturday, the rate of increase has grown statewide in the number of daily cases and hospitalizations, numbers that were already growing post-Thanksgiving, the governor said.
"We are seeing the spike that we talked about here, that experts have talked about all across the country," he said.
On Sunday, 170 people died from Covid-19 in New York, bringing the state's death toll from the pandemic to 30,648, according to state health department data.