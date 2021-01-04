Cuomo: Hospitals must vaccinate workers faster, state to help at nursing homes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Of the state's 611 licensed nursing home facilities enrolled in the federal program, 288 - or about 47% -- have completed distribution of the first dose, the governor said.

The governor said the state's goal for this week is to get the first dose of the vaccine distributed at 234 more nursing homes by the end of the week.

At that point, the state expects the first dose of the vaccination will have been administered at 85% of the facilities across the state. The remaining 15% of facilities would receive the first dose "over the next two weeks."

"The federal program has not worked as quickly as we would have liked," Cuomo said. "We're going to step in and make it work."

The nursing home facilities that can administer the vaccine themselves will be allowed to do that, the governor said.

To date, about 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered across New York, Cuomo said.

The list of vaccine-eligible health care workers in New York also grew Monday: all doctors, nurses and health care staff who come into contact with the public may now receive the vaccine, the governor said.